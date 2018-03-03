PSO offers modern non-fuel retail services

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PSO, in its quest for excellence and market leadership, continues to rejuvenate the outlook and style of “Shop Stop”. The convenience stores provide ‘all in one’ retail services and aim to cater the needs of PSO customers by offering a wide range of products such as an early morning breakfast from the Espresso, a leading coffee house of Pakistan, to grabbing a glass of juice before hitting the gym from the Bar-Asinga, an emerging juice brand.

MD & CEO PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, shared features of the company’s non-fuel retail service while inaugurating the 10th upgraded Shop Stop convenience store at PSO’s petrol pump, Stadium Service Station, in Karachi.

Mr. Haque further said: “Reports suggest that Pakistan’s retail sector stands around $50billion and has been growing faster than the economy in recent years.

Realizing the huge potential in this domain, PSO has revamped the concept of its non-fuel retail stores into modern convenience stores designed on a customer centric approach.”

“Be it some quick purchases, a cup of coffee, birthday cake, hi-tea items, or fresh juice on the way, all new PSO ‘Shop Stop’ has it all. An ATM within the new Shop Stop also provides our customers a convenient and secure environment for financial transaction”.