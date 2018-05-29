PSO launches RON 97 fuel to deliver superior engine performance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in continuation of its quest to improve the quality of fuels in Pakistan, has upgraded its products portfolio with the inclusion of the RON 97 high octane petrol under brand name “Altron X Hi- Octane 97”. RON 97 delivers superior performance to vehicles for a smooth and knock-free drive.

The higher-grade RON results in extended engine life and reduced maintenance costs. As they result in better engine hygiene, the new RON 97 from PSO reduces the environmental impact due to lower emissions. Additional benefits of the new product range include better mileage, enhanced engine performance and a great driving experience to the consumer.

Being Pakistan’s flagship oil marketing company, PSO played a key role in materializing the vision of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (MNPR) by introducing higher grade RON fuels in the country for the very first time in November 2016.

Speaking about the introduction of Altron X Hi- Octane 97, Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO, said: “PSO is the most trusted Oil Marketing Company of Pakistan and we have earned that status by delivering the best fuel products to our customers in the hardest of situations.

The launch of Altron X Hi- Octane 97 is yet another testament to Pakistan State Oil’s commitment to effectively meeting the changing needs of our consumers with fuel products that are at par with global standards.”