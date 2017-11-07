PSO joins hands with LRBT to fight blindness in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company of the country, has donated Rs. 24.6 million to the LRBT for specialized state of the art ophthalmic equipment to be used as a diagnostic tool for Diabetic Retinopathy/Age Related Macular Degeneration (ARMD)/Congenital Retinal diseases/Glaucoma as well as managing its treatment.

The announcement came from an official ceremony between PSO and LRBT held at the Korangi Hospital in Karachi. Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD and CEO PSO, presented the cheque of support on behalf of the PSO CSR Trust to Mr Umar Ghafoor CEO, LRBT. Mr Babar Chaudhry from the PSO CSR Trust signed and exchanged the memorandum of understanding with Mr. Najmus Saquib Hameed, Chairman, and LRBT. Senior officials from both sides were present to witness the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO said: “PSO, as responsible corporate citizen, has been very actively and generously supporting sustainable social and economic development through its extensive philanthropic investment in education, healthcare, community development, environment conservation and disaster relief areas.”

We are pleased today to join hands with the LRBT in their mission, ‘No man, woman or child should go blind just because they cannot access or afford the treatment’.