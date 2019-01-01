PSO inaugurates school block at KMS with Rs10m

Staff Reporter

Mansehra

The Chairman of the PSO CSR Trust, Yacoob Suttar, inaugurated the PSO Block at the Kaghan Memorial School, District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was built with financial support of Rs. 10 million provided by Pakistan State Oil. Saleh Muhammad, Member National Assembly from Mansehra District, Khurram Khan, Managing Trustee of the Kaghan Memorial Trust, teachers, students, their parents and local dignitaries were present on the occasion. The PSO Block, a Middle School for Boys has state-of-the art class rooms, a staff room, storage and washroom facilities for teachers and students.

The new building is now occupied by 120 students who had previously been accommodated in temporary facilities. Over the years, this school building will see thousands of students passing through it as they pursue their aspirations for a better life through quality education. PSO has been a supporter of the KMT School since 2007, and over the years has consistently contributed to its mission of delivering quality education to children of the serene Kaghan Valley, once devastated by the terrible 2005 earthquake. Speaking on the occasion, Yacoob Suttar, Chairman, PSO CSR Trust said, “PSO understands that education has the potential to transform the future of our nation. We believe that every child deserves the right to have quality education, no matter what their circumstances are.

The PSO CSR Trust, therefore, supports various charities working in the field of education, including the Kaghan Memorial Trust. We spend a significant portion of our corporate philanthropy budget every year to ensure the provision of education for future generations of Pakistan.”

“The recurring contribution made by the PSO CSR Trust towards the development of the Kaghan Memorial School is just an example which reflects the commitment of the Company towards community building and elevation of the undeserved segments of society.” Khurram Khan, Managing Trustee of KMT said “We are pleased to join hands with the PSO CSR Trust to ensure that students from deprived communities receive quality education”. “I would like to express sincere and profound appreciation for the role that PSO has played for furthering the educational attainment of the children of the Kaghan Valley by supporting the charitable Kaghan Memorial School.”

