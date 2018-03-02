PSO grants scholarships to IBA students

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), the largest Oil Marketing Company of the country, and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), a leading higher education institution of Pakistan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support higher education of students from disadvantaged background. PSO CSR Trust has announced a grant of Rs3.3 million for PSO Scholarships to at least 10 IBA students.

Shahzad Safdar, Trustee, PSO CSR Trust, and Ms. Malahat Awan, Head of Alumni Affairs-IBA, signed and exchanged the MoU documents. Mr. Yacoob Suttar, Chairman, PSO CSR Trust and other representatives from both sides also witnessed the ceremony held at the PSO House.

PSO actively supports the cause of education at primary, secondary and higher levels.

The company also funds technical education to support needy students from humble background. PSO CSR Trust’s initiatives in education include supporting needy students through scholarships, providing financial assistance to construct new and rehabilitate old infrastructure of educational institutions and giving financial aid to run dormant educational institutes in underserved communities.