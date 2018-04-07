PSO, FAW to modernize PSO fleet to support CPEC infrastructure

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), with support from carriage contractors, continues to induct the latest vehicles into its fleet in order to modernize road transportation and ensure the safe movement of POL products across Pakistan.

The latest fully compliant fleet, was handed over to PSO carriage contractors in an impressive ceremony organized by Al Haj FAW in Karachi where the MD & CEO PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, was the guest of honor.

The event was attended by important dignitaries including Senator Taj Afridi, representatives from the FAW Motors China, senior company officials from PSO, Al Haj FAW Pakistan and Hyundai Pakistan. A large number of carriage contractors were also present at the ceremony who appreciated the 36 months long interest-free deferred payment facility available to them from Al Haj FAW to purchase modern tank lorries for the PSO fleet system.

The latest range of oil tankers is built in complete compliance with the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and National Highways Authority (NHA) standards. The vehicles will add efficiency and agility to PSO’s road transportation system to further the company’s strategic ambition of ensuring safe and uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide. This is an important step of PSO, in collaboration with the Al Haj FAW Pakistan, in view of the massive CPEC development program where only fully compliant vehicles will be able to take part in the cross border trading.

PSO’s logistics management system, comprising approximately 8,000 vehicles, is the country’s largest tank lorry (TLS) fleet that transports POL products across the country. Although the company also moves petroleum products through rail and pipelines network, road remains the primary channel for fuel transportation.