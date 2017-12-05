PSO donates Rs12m TCF

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), the largest oil marketing company of Pakistan, has donated Rs12 million to The Citizen’s Foundation (TCF), one of Pakistan’s leading not-for-profits in the education sector.

The announcement came at a ceremony organized by PSO where MD and CEO PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, presented the cheque of support to the Co-founder TCF, Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra.

Chairman, PSO CSR Trust, Mr. Yacoob Suttar was also present on the occasion with other officials from both organizations. Pakistan continues to face an education emergency. Statistics suggest almost 44% (22.6 million) children between the age of 5 and 16 are out of school.