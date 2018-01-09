PSO donates funds for deserving child patients

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company of the country, has donated Rs. 20 million to The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for treatment of at least 40 children from humble background who are born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). The announcement came during an official signing ceremony held at the University Hospital premises in Karachi.

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) is a birth defect in the structure of the heart. Over 60,000 children are born each year with this life-threatening condition in Pakistan.

The donations by PSO CSR Trust has been made through the Patients Behbud Society for AKUH (PBS), a charitable society responsible for collecting and disbursing zakat, in order to help mustehiq patients receive high quality medical treatment at The Aga Khan University Hospital, its clinics and medical centers. Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO, presented the cheque of support on behalf of the PSO CSR Trust to Mr. Nadeem Mustafa Khan, Chairman, Patients Behbud Society for AKUH. Mr. Imran Rana, Deputy General Manager – Corporate Communications, PSO, signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. Nadeem Mustafa Khan. Mr. Hans Kedzierski, CEO, AKUH Pakistan, Mr. Babar H Chaudhry, Trustee from the PSO CSR Trust and other senior officials from both sides were also present to witness the ceremony.