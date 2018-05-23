PSO donates AMTF to fight thalassaemia in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PSO is working to help fight deadly disease of thalassaemia in Pakistan. In a recent effort, the company has joined hands with the Afzaal Memorial Thalassaemia Foundation (AMTF) by donating Rs. one million on the World Thalassaemia Day. MD & CEO PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, graced the occasion as the guest of honour to hand over the cheque of support to the AMTF management. Under the donation from PSO, the AMTF will ensure access to the thalassaemia treatment by members of the underserved communities.

Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO, said: “At PSO, we are committed to contributing our best to the sustainable community and social development of Pakistan, aiming to create shared economic and social value across the country.

I am glad to see that PSO CSR Trust is supporting many organizations working to eliminate blood diseases including thalassaemia from Pakistan. Our support to the Afzaal Memorial Trust will help them in their fight against diseases that generally target people of all ages, but particularly children.”

Ateeq Ur Rehman – Executive Director, AMTF, while thanking PSO for their generous contribution towards fighting thalassaemia, said: “CSR is like paying back to the society at large and PSO by donating to AMTF is really helping ‘the cause of thalassaemia’, for which we are extremely thankful to PSO. AMTF is working toward ‘Thalassaemia Free Pakistan’ by raising awareness about how the lack of public knowledge of the disease is causing it to spread noticeably and the easy ways it can be prevented.

The treatment of thalassaemia children is very expensive and is out of reach of a common man as they are permanent guests of the hospital. Support from the PSO CSR Trust will help in saving lives of deprived thalassaemia children at the AMTF.”