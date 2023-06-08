PSO designates special lane for women and netizens love it!

ISLAMABAD – As several companies started designated sections that are reserved for women, the latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistan State Oil which offered a special lane for female customers.
The special pink lane initiative aimed to offer a safe and comfortable travel experience for women, especially during peak hours when many citizens faced overcrowding in major metropolis.
Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) rolled out a special lane for women riders and drivers at one of its filling stations. The fuel machine was made in a vibrant pink theme with a banner depicting a lady driver.
Social media users were quick enough to respond to the latest development. As many commended PSO’s move, a few opposed the idea, calling it pointless.
Social Media Reactions
Great initiation by PSO 😍✨
~Female Customer's Lane 💗#FillingStation #PSO #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/KyawMEO5In
— Khadija (@KhadijaRajputKR) June 8, 2023
Female customer lane by PSO 👏#BoloKarachi #PSO #GoodInitiative pic.twitter.com/mDXEmTf7Oj
— Bolo Karachi (@bolokarachipk) June 8, 2023
Female customer lane by #PSO pic.twitter.com/6i2yQWGLR5
— Syed Arslan Kazmi (@arsalsyed_2) June 8, 2023
Female customer lane by PSO #PinkPetrol pic.twitter.com/uVEndjbsKH
— hamza (@IamHardTalk) June 7, 2023
Earlier, the Pakistani government offered women-only buses and markets to protect women from being harassed and to help women feel comfortable.