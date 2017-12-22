PSO confirms financial support of Rs3.25m to SAF

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PSO CSR Trust (PSO) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) have joined hands in their resolve to ensure continued provision of education for future generations of Pakistan. Under the memorandum of understanding signed between both the organizations, PSO confirmed a financial support of Rs3.25 million to SAF’s Malikpur, Lahore School Campus for a period of one year.

Hundreds of students from deserving background will benefit from this partnership. Chairman PSO CSR Trust, Yacoob Suttar and Global Chairman SAF, Shahid Khan Afridi, signed and exchanged the MoU documents. Zeshan Afzal, Global CEO, SAF, Shahzad Safdar and Imran Rana, Members of the PSO CSR Trust and senior officials from both sides were present to observe proceedings from the ceremony.

Welcoming Shahid Khan Afridi and representatives from SAF at the PSO House and while highlighting PSO’s role as a responsible corporate citizen, the Chairman, PSO CSR Trust, Yacoob Suttar, said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, PSO has been at the forefront in helping the nation deal with various challenges by providing support in the areas of education, healthcare, community development and disaster relief.” Realizing that education is an important factor that has potential to transform Pakistan’s future, PSO CSR Trust spends around one third of its corporate philanthropy budget to ensure provision of education for future generations of Pakistan, he added.

Shahid Afridi in his remarks at the ceremony shared his dream and commitment towards this philanthropic career and said: “I highly appreciate and thank PSO’s management for entrusting and acknowledging my pledge and strive for the cause.” “I strongly believe that all the privileged community especially the corporate sector has to come forward and contribute their part to return back to the society for which I am very appreciative to the PSO and its management for joining hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation.” “I would also request PSO’s management to support SAF’s other initiatives especially in the field of Health and Clean Water”, he added.