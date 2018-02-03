PSO chief distributes gifts among students

Karachi

MD & CEO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Mr. Sheikh Imranul Haque, distributed certificates and gifts among the brilliant students of the Behbud Education System who successfully passed out Matriculation examination in 2017.

Ms. Bushra Pervaiz Kausar , Chairperson, Behbud Association, is also seen in the prize distribution ceremony. The ceremony was organized by the Behbud Education System in their Clifton Center in Karachi. MD PSO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, also inaugurated the Science Fair of the Behbud Education System where students from various grades showed their projects.

Behbud’s Education System is running a total of four school premises in Karachi. It includes four primary and three secondary units in Clifton and Kalapul campuses of Behbud Education System in Karachi.

The schools are built near katchi abadis to facilitate needy and underprivileged students of the area. In 2017 alone, more than 5000 students’ benefited from the Behbud Education System.

Bright students of Behbud Education System have also been enrolled in leading colleges and universities to pursue their studies in the field of sciences and arts.

Behbud Education System is part of the Behbud Association and providing free of cost quality education to the children from underprivileged segments of the society.

Behbud Association is a nonprofit organization aiming to empower the under privileged communities through quality education, subsidized health care facilities, skills training for income generation purposes, rehabilitation of the distressed and environment conservation.—PR