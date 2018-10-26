PSMC posts 55pc decline in nine-month net profit

Staff Reporter

The profit after tax of Pak Suzuki Motors Limited (PSMC) has declined by 55 percent for first nine months of financial year 2018. The company announced its 9MCY18 financial results on Tuesday where the company declared earnings of Rs1, 392 million (EPS: PKR 16.92), down by 55 percent YoY. On a quarterly bascis, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs95 million (EPS: PKR 1.15) during 3QCY18, down by 76 percent QoQ and 91 percent YoY.

Highlights of the company showed net sales grew by 3 percent YoY to Rs26.63 billion in 3QCY18. Despite volumetric decline of 10 percent YoY to 29,478 units vs 32,777 units in SPLY, increase in net sales due to higher car prices by an average of 8-12 percent YoY. Margins deteriorated to 6.35 percent, down by ~353bps YoY as compared to 9.88 percent in 3QCY17. The decline came on account of currency depreciation of 18 percent from December 2017-September 2018 eroding margins as company was unable to pass on the impact of currency and higher steel prices. Other income decreased by 59 percent YoY and 58 percent QoQ due to reduction in bank balances and advances from customers.

