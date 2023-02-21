PSL8: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Tuesday.
🚨TOSS UPDATE🚨@TeamQuetta elected to field.
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/OTJGVRdRpZ #SabSitarayHumaray l #QGvLQ l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/xDd8LqBvQr
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2023
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C,WK), Jason Roy, Wahid Bangulzai, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan