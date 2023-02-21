PSL8: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Tuesday.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C,WK), Jason Roy, Wahid Bangulzai, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan