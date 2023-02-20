PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi in command as Quetta Gladiators seek momentum

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi on Monday decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The Quetta vs Zalmi is a primordial PSL rivalry going back to the very first season of the competition. Zalmi has a slight edge in the overall matchups with 11 games to 8 courtesy of a six-game win streak against tonight’s opposition.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal and Sufyan Muqeem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy and Qais Ahmed.

More to follow…