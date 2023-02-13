PSL8: Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League opener

MULTAN – Former champions Multan Sultans decided to bowl first after winning the toss against title defenders Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the opener.

The two sides are locking horns today as fans witnessed a glittering event with fireworks and electrifying performances from top artists.

Today’s game will be the recap of the previous edition final as the two giants are eyeing to gain momentum from the very start of the game.

In today’s fixture, the flamboyant batter Rizwan is leading the Multan Sultan and the skipper of the Lahore Qalandars is no other than Shaheen Shah Afridi, under whose captaincy Qalandars attained glory last year.

Sultans on the other hand are set for redemption to kickstart the event with a win.

If we look back at last five encounters between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Afridi-led squad emerged victorious two times and Multan managed to clinch three wins.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (Namibia), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (England), Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (all Gold), Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (England) (both Supplementary)

Multan Sultans: David Miller (South Africa), Josh Little (Ireland), Mohammad Rizwan (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Shan Masood (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (Australia) (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (both Silver), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (both Emerging). Adil Rashid (England) and Arafat Minhas (Supplementary).