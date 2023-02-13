PSL8: Multan police issue Traffic plan for PSL 2023 matches

Multan Traffic Police on Monday issued its traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League series, which is set to start today at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, the officials announced a traffic and parking plan specifically for the PSL8 matches, as they’re expected to attract a large number of spectators, causing traffic jams near the stadium.

In a social media post, it said that no traffic would be allowed from roads connecting SP Chowk to Kayanpur Chowk, Kayanpur Chowk to Bahawalpur Bypass, and Bahawalpur Bypass to Stadium Chowk on game days.

It also mentioned that roads from SP Chowk and Kayanpur Chowk to Sher Shah Interchange, as well as from Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange to Wehari Road, Babar Chowk to Stadium Chowk will remain closed in the coming days.

Roads from Stadium Morr on Wehari Road to Stadium Morr on Badhla Road will be closed for the public as per the traffic route.

عوامی سہولت کے پیش نظر اور ٹریفک کی مؤثر روانی کے لیے ٹریفک ایڈوائزری پلان pic.twitter.com/Vi5hCT1swA — City Traffic Police Multan (@TrafficMultan) February 8, 2023

With several closures in Multan, the general public has been advised to use routes between Tariq Morr to SP Chowk and Abdali Masjid Road to Dera Ada Chowk for diversion. The road from Ghanta Ghar to Kachehri, as well as the route between Kalma Chowk and Tariq Morr, will also remain open to traffic.

Law enforcers also directed people to carry their ID cards and to cooperate with the traffic police deployed in the area.

Pakistan Super League season 8 is set to ross into action today for the first time in Multan since the Twenty20 league was inaugurated.