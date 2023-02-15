PSL8: Ihsanullah’s five-for puts Multan Sultans in command against Quetta Gladiators

MULTAN – Multan Sultans’s Ihsanullah went on a rampage as he shattered Quetta Gladiators for 110 runs during the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

After getting the initial blow in the first game of the country’s flagship tournament, Multan Sultan remained in command as Ihsanullah remained a star player who showed his absolute best against the home side as he claimed five wickets and gave away only 12 runs in his four overs.

Two other Sultans players Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi bring their A-game. Gul struck in his first over as aggressive batter Martin Guptill was sent packing by him after scoring seven. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was then outfoxed.

5️⃣-1️⃣2️⃣

Ihsanullah has bowled an unreal spell in front of a buzzing Multan crowd 🤩#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/WLA1tuM6Yx — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2023

Home side Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third game of the Pakistan Super League against Quetta Gladiators.

Taking hold in the first game of the season, Gladiators Jason Roy and Martin Guptill stitched nine runs in the first over but Sameen Gul outfoxed Guptill for seven runs.

Young gun Abdul Wahid Bangalzai failed for any big show as he made a mere 1 run to Quetta’s total before Abbas Afridi dismissed him. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed then returned after scoring 2 runs and their team lost three wickets for 37 runs.

Squads:

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…