PSL8, KKvPZ: Cadmore, Babar help Peshawar Zalmi post 199 against Karachi Kings in second clash

KARACHI – Skipper Babar Azam, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore slammed half-tons to help their side to a competitive 199/5 against strong Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

After initial blows, Cadmore and skipper Babar Azam advanced Yellow storm to be back in the game. Cadmore scored 92 runs off 50 balls, with seven boundaries and six sixers. The duo stitched a 139-run partnership for the third wicket.

Imran Tahir then outfoxed flamboyant batter Babar back to the pavilion after scoring 68 runs off 46 balls. Rajapaksa then failed to create any powerful show.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi.

More to follow…