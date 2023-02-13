PSL 2023 kicks off with colourful opening ceremony (See Pics)

MULTAN – The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off at Multan Cricket Stadium in the city of saints today with a colorful opening ceremony.

The country’s much-trumpeted Twenty20 cricket league has been the platform for domestic and international players to showcase their talent and entertain the fans with the best entertainment.

The event marks the start of the highly anticipated tournament and where pop musicians Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, and Asim Azhar performed this year’s anthem.

(Pictures courtesy: @thePSL/Facebook)

This year’s ceremony started with a brief delay; pop entertainer Aima Baig performed the national anthem.

PCB chief Najam Sethi then addressed the much-hyped event. The veteran televangelist announced to go to Quetta and Peshawar next year, crediting the PSL for delivering assets to the country and becoming a source of happiness for the nation.

Following the opening ceremony, Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will face off in the opener at 8 PM, setting the tone for the action-packed and thrilling league which will continue for more than a month.

