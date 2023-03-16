PSL8 final rescheduled after rain forecast on Sunday

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has made changes to the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 after the rain forecast on Sunday, and the final showdown will now take place on Saturday, 18th March, instead of 19th March, Sunday.

The decision was taken as the cricket board and franchises of country’s leading cricket league expressed concerns due to rain forecast and decided not to ruin the final showdown of the event.

Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee chief Najam Sethi made the announcement on his Twitter account. “Rain looms over the HBL PSL 8 Final PCB and Franchises are anxious that the Final should not be disrupted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the HBL PSL Final from 19 Mar ’23 to Saturday, 18 Mar ’23. Tickets already purchased for the Final will remain valid,” he said.

Cricket Board also shared a statement, saying the decision was taken in the best interest of all stakeholders. Board said it will utilize Sunday along with Monday as reserve days in case the game cannot be completed or played on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…