PSL8 Final: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE – Cool and composed Lahore Qalandars have decided to bat first against in-form Multan Sultans during the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today on Saturday.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan.