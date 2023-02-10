PSL8 anthem’s snippets leaked online ahead of official release

LAHORE – Clips of the music video for the PSL8 anthem featuring Pakistani artists have been leaked ahead of its release as all eyes are on the official anthem of the country’s flagship tournament Pakistan Super League, which is set to spring into action in a couple of days.

As PSL8 is set to see the light of day amid fanfare, chunks of the PSL8 anthem were shared online, showing Faras Shafi, Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Shae Gill performing the song online as the crowd cheered.

The PSL8 anthem is titled as Sab Sitaray Hamaray, produced by electropop artist Abdillah Siddiqui.

The clips doing rounds on the internet captured rehearsals of the official anthem video ahead of the much-hyped release. Faris Shafi’s rap was also captured in the snippets, charging some netizens who even praised the song touted as a blast by the cricket board.

Amid much eagerness and hype, PSL8 becomes the talk of the town as the extravaganza affair is all over the mainstream media and social sites.

Let it be known that the anthem of Pakistan Super League season 7 was also leaked on social media last year before the official release.

Earlier this week, a tweet shared by the official handle of PSL confirmed that the anthem for this year’s league would be performed by Asim Azhar, Pasoori’s famed Shae Gill, rap king Faras Shafi.

The response to the singers’ names is mixed with social media expressing hope while many remained clueless, remembering the previous year’s shocks when top celebrities including Shoaib Akhtar raised questions on the much-touted anthem.