PSL8 anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ is finally out and fans love it!

Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday dropped the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ for the eighth edition and fans are overjoyed.

The groovy song featuring Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Farish Shafi with music composer Abdullah Siddiqui takes the internet by storm with its catchy beat and powerful lyrics.

Dropping the official song of the country’s flagship tournament on social media, the cricket board said cricket fever catches us early and never leaves. It called this year’s song an ode to all stars.

The cricket board further mentioned that the much-trumpeted cricket league celebrates stars who train tirelessly and give their best on the field. Sab Sitary Hamaray was touted as a joint effort from the top artists who, according to PCB, blended their beautiful melodies together to create something truly memorable.

