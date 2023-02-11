PSL8 anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ is finally out and fans love it!

Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday dropped the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ for the eighth edition and fans are overjoyed.

The groovy song featuring Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Farish Shafi with music composer Abdullah Siddiqui takes the internet by storm with its catchy beat and powerful lyrics.

Dropping the official song of the country’s flagship tournament on social media, the cricket board said cricket fever catches us early and never leaves. It called this year’s song an ode to all stars.

The cricket board further mentioned that the much-trumpeted cricket league celebrates stars who train tirelessly and give their best on the field. Sab Sitary Hamaray was touted as a joint effort from the top artists who, according to PCB, blended their beautiful melodies together to create something truly memorable.

People’s reactions:

Der Aaye, Durust aaye! 🔥🎵 Another amazing PSL anthem is here! This time they got a rap too lol.#PSL8 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VLRYAKMOgS — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 11, 2023

Asim Azhar and Shae Gill’s voice made it look so good♥️🫶🏻 Nice song! #PSLAnthem #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/TioBjpAFud — Tooba (@Tooba_AJ_) February 11, 2023

Save only this part of PSL Anthem & you'll thank me later 👀 #PSLAnthem #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/WNykhhnPvF — Bella Ciao 😭 (@bellaciaoo131) February 11, 2023

ReTweet if you think this is the best #PSLAnthem 😍 pic.twitter.com/BXrtjgmNtt — Sajjad. (@Sajjad_cooks) February 11, 2023