PSL8 anthem by Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan leaves fans rolling with laughter

ISLAMABAD – Amid fanfare, the excitement reaches a boil on social media ahead of Pakistan Super League season 8 which will roll into action from February 13.

Excitement has been building up for quite some time as fans are waiting for the highly-anticipated anthem for which top leading pop artists including Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and Abdullah Siddiqui were roped in.

As PCB is yet to share the official anthem of PSL8, Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, an internet sensation, has shared his own version of the PSL 8 song which soon went viral on social media, sparking meme fest with desi trolls coming up with rib ticking reactions.

Recreating an apparent look of Pakistani music maestro, the London-based singer dropped his version of PSL8, dubbed as “Ye Jo Piara Psl Hai” which he created with a harmonium and hand drums.

Aslaam O Alikum G Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai ( released ) pic.twitter.com/uxIpR9sH2Q — Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) February 8, 2023

Social media users were quick enough to react to the ‘forbidden version’ of the PSL song. Here’s how people reacted:

Aslaam O Alikum G

I Respect and Love 🥰💘 yooooo all. All the way from London. pic.twitter.com/nQVkxYRROq — Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) February 7, 2023

Can't stop listening to chahat Fateh Ali khan's PSL anthem!

What a masterpiece ❤️#HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/0lxIWkxn8w — Abhisar Tiwari (@TiwariAbhisar22) February 9, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to release the much-hyped song from the pop stars which will be released in a couple of days, as the Twenty20 league is around the corner.