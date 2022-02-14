PSL7: Erin Holland once again steals the show with her new look

By
Web desk
-
33

LAHORE – Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland continues to leave her fans awestruck with her awesome looks at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that has shifted to Lahore.

Holland’s latest pictures sitting on a rikshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium went viral on social media last night, with fans continue to admire her looks.

The wife of Australian all-rounder Ben cutting was also congratulated on her first wedding anniversary during the match.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who is also known as Rambo in sports fraternity, took to Twitter where he shared a video of Erin Holland congratulating her on their wedding anniversary and appreciating his contribution to PSL.

“One of your best Erin! Thanks for adding value to PSL. Have a great ride,” Raja wrote.

Retweeting the PCB chairman’s post, Erin said: “We miss you Rambo!”.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/psl-2022-erin-holland-all-praises-to-traditional-truck-style-commentary-box-in-lahore/

Previous articlePolice arrest over 100 suspects in Khanewal lynching case
Next articleCOAS Bajwa calls on President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremist elements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR