PSL6’s opening ceremony moves to Turkey from Pakistan

KARACHI – The opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will reportedly not take place in Pakistan but in Istanbul, Turkey.

Reports circulating on social media claim singers of PSL 6’s anthem, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners have reached Turkey.

The pre-recorded ceremony will be aired on television screens on February 20 to mark the start of the PSL matches.

Just-in: PSL 6’s opening ceremony will be shot in Turkey. Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners have reached Turkey for the shoot pic.twitter.com/rbi1Mxy6wf — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) February 13, 2021

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued any official statement in this regard.

Last year, the opening ceremony was held in National Stadium but the venue, according to reports, is not available as it has been designated as a bio-secure bubble due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PSL 6 matches will commence in Karachi, which will host 20 fixtures in the first phase. The event will later move to Lahore where 20 matches including playoff and final will be played.

It is recalled that the government had allowed only 20 percent spectators to attend the PSL6 matches. 7500 people in Karachi and 5500 in Lahore will be allowed to watch each PSL 6 match in stadium.