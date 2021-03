KARACHI – The 12th match of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been delayed for an hour after one player of Islamabad United has tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the teams of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United were stopped at the hotel in Karachi for emergency Covid-19 tests according to SOPs.

“Following the development, both teams’ players are being tested for the virus,” the Geo News reported.

The match is now scheduled to begin at 08:00pm (PKT).