PSL6 to resume from June 9 in Abu Dhabi, confirms PCB

LAHORE – After days-long uncertainty around the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the PCB finally confirmed that the tournament will resume from June 9 in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB wanted to start the remainder of PSL6 from June 7 due to the upcoming visit of the national team to England later this month. However, it has to put off the plan for two days after a series of meetings with UAE officials and franchise owners.

The tournament will be concluded on June 24 with six double-headers including one in the play-off level, a PCB official told media.

He said that matches on the normal days will commence at 9:00pm PST while the first match in case of double-headers will start at 6:00pm and the second match at 11:00pm.

The PCB is yet to issue the revised schedule to the PSL6 matches.

The announcement has brought respite to both the stakeholders of the tournament and cricket fans who were eagerly awaiting the return of the league, which was suspended earlier this year in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the matches were scheduled to start from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden surge in infection caused moving the league to the UAE.

