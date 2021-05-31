PSL6: Six players including Sarfraz Ahmed get UAE visas

The UAE embassy has finally issued visas to six out of 13 players, who are stuck in Pakistan, to take part in remainders of PSL6 to be held in Abu Dhabi.

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfraz Ahmed, whose departure to the Gulf country delayed twice, and five other players including Zeeshan Ashraf and Zaid Alam will leave for Abu Dhabi on June 1 to join their team members there.

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi via Bahrain, the PCB said, adding that Sarfraz Ahmed will reach the country at about 7:30 pm via a private airline.

It is learned that the remaining seven players, including Amir Yamin, Asif Afridi and Mohammad Imran, are yet to be issued visas for the PSL6 matches.

Sarfraz Ahmed was earlier scheduled to fly to the UAE latest by tonight after the former national skipper was not allowed to travel by the immigration officials at Karachi airport due to clearance issues.

He had returned to the hotel, where all the players have quarantined, from the airport.

Reports suggest that the PSL 6 is likely to start from June 7.

