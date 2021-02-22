PSL6: #Pawri girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi

PESHAWAR – A Pakistani girl, who rose to fame with her viral #PawriHoRahiHai video, has officially joined the Zalmi family.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Super League (PSL) shared the video of Dananeer Mobeen, saying the same words she said in the video clip which stormed the social media.

She was also seen sitting just next to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi in special stand in the ground and was watching the match.

I’m SO excited to finally announce that I am now an official part of the ZALMI family! #khpalteam #YellowStorm #ZKINGDOM #number4 pic.twitter.com/X2JXlUSYLz — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 21, 2021

The Pawri girl also shared her picture with Javed Afridi from the ground before the match started.

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Haleema Sultan and Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and actor Ali Rehman are also part of the Zalmi family.

Zalmi lost its first match in the sixth instalment of the Pakistan Super League to Lahore Qalandars yesterday.