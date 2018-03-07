PSL3 final ticket prices revealed

Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released information regarding the pricing of the tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s third edition’s final. This will be the first occasion when more than one match will take place in Pakistan, with two eliminators scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 20 and March 21.

The final of a month-long event will be hosted by the National Stadium of Karachi (NSK) on March 25. The prices of the tickets will range from Rs1,000 to Rs12,000, and will be go up on sale from March 15. Following are the prices for the mega event: General Enclosure: Rs1,000 First Class: Rs4,000 Premium: Rs8,000 VIP: Rs12,000 Earlier on Sunday, PCB chairman Najam Sethi, while talking to the media, revealed that NSK has received green signal for the grand finale from the security consultants, who witnessed the dress rehearsal of the PSL3 final on February 11. Sethi also said that given the successful organisation of the event, he is hopeful that West Indies team will also come to the City of Lights for at least one of the three T20Is which they will play in their upcoming tour of Pakistan.—APP