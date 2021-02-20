PSL2021 – Cricket fever hits social media once again

By
Web desk
-
0
153

KARACHI – The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a professional Twenty20 cricket league, is all set to start today (Saturday) with a glittering opening ceremony, days after a tournament between Pakistan and South Africa.

Cricket Fans are excited to enjoy amazing cricket with Karachi Kings, the defending champions, and Quetta Gladiators in the opener match of the PSL.

The cricket fever has taken over social media with some anxiously waiting for the opening of the tournament and some sharing memes.

A social media user seems to be fed up with politics, says as;

A user tells reason why he loves the PSL2021.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-super-league-2021-quetta-gladiators-and-karachi-kings-clash-in-psl6-opener-today/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here