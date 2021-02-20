PSL2021 – Cricket fever hits social media once again

KARACHI – The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a professional Twenty20 cricket league, is all set to start today (Saturday) with a glittering opening ceremony, days after a tournament between Pakistan and South Africa.

Cricket Fans are excited to enjoy amazing cricket with Karachi Kings, the defending champions, and Quetta Gladiators in the opener match of the PSL.

The cricket fever has taken over social media with some anxiously waiting for the opening of the tournament and some sharing memes.

Han bhai tou kon kon Exited hai PSL Keliyyyyyyyye🥳#PSL2021 pic.twitter.com/TZmOOAm7Am — Lamia (@Lami__32) February 20, 2021

A social media user seems to be fed up with politics, says as;

Aj say PSL start hai mtlb k Teri politics Gayi ♥️ for month #PSL2021 #PSL6

🙏😅😅 — SaلmaN🍁Qaدir (@sqb_786) February 20, 2021

Finally the Wait Is Over – It's 20 February🤩✨ Its HBL PSL Opening Day ❤️😍🔥#PSL2021 pic.twitter.com/P2OO1XsFts — Asad (KK😎) (@asad_qureshi258) February 20, 2021

A user tells reason why he loves the PSL2021.

