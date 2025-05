PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

MULTAN – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL X match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday evening.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza