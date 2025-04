PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

MULTAN – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL X match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (capt,wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Joshua Little

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi