PSL X: Karachi Kings set decent 205-run target for Multan Sultans

Psl X Karachi Kings Opt To Bat First Against Multan Sultans
LAHORE – Karachi Kings set a decent 205-run target for Multan Sultans in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, skipper David Warner (30) and Tim Seifert (22) provided a flying start to the Kings with a 51-run opening partnership in just 3.5 overs.

After losing three quick wickets, James Vince (65) and Irfan Khan Niazi (40) steadied the ship with a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket. James Vince and Khushdil Shah (33) put on 66 runs together to take the team score to 204/4 in the allocated 20 overs.

Ubaid Shah bagged two wickets while David Willey and Curtis Campher got one wicket each.

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Omair Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Staff Report

