PSL X: Islamabad United opt tp bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE – Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday evening.

Islamabad United Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali