PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the PSL X match at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah