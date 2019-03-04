PSL security: Full-dress rehearsal held

Staff Reporter

A full-dress rehearsal of the security arrangements of Pakistan Super League (PSL)-season 4 matches was held in Karachi on Sunday.

During the rehearsal, the security forces – comprising Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies – conducted a drill transporting team from airport to hotel and subsequently moving them to stadium.

The rehearsal was conducted at Nipa roundabout, Karsaz, Dalmia, Jail chowrangi, and other nearby arteries.

The traffic police and other law enforcers have become more vigilant and reviewed the security plan after remaining matches of the PSL were also moved to Karachi from Lahore.

The contingent of police and Rangers will be deployed along routes of National Stadium, and hotel (where the teams including foreign players will stay).

According to officials, at least 1000 traffic sergeants will be deployed around the National Stadium during matches of the PSL, while more than 13,000 security personnel including Rangers and police officials will perform duties near venue of the matches.

Share on: WhatsApp