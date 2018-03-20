PSL play offs: Full house to watch both the matches

Cricket festivity returns to Lahore

With tickets of both the play offs of the third edition of Pakistan super league already sold out,these semi finals will be watched by full house at the home of cricket the historic Gadaffi stadium

In the first semi final defending champion,Peshawar Zalmi will face off with Quetta Gladiators here tomorrow,Tuesday and the stadium is set to welcome the PSL at home with a full house in attendance.The winner of Zalmi and Gladiators will take on Karachi Kings in the second semi final on March 22 .The final is slated on March 25 at Karachi. “Tickets of the matches have already been sold out as informed by the courier company assigned the task to sale the tickets on its designated branches and on line”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while talking to APP on Monday.

He said the tickets priced at different values for both the plays off were put on sale well ahead of the matches to facilitate.

“We have make good arrangements for the comfort of the pubic inside the stadium,the way we did in the PSL final,during the World XI tour and the visit of Sri Lankan team last year”, he said. Answering a question,he said fool proof security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the matches with the help and cooperation of law enforcement agencies.

“Safe city authorities will be monitoring the city situation and the entire route of teams from their hotel to the stadium with the help of installed cameras round the clock during the matches”,he added. He praised the efforts of authorities of safe city project to ensure strong security in and around the stadium.”Security will be at the highest level for the participating teams of the play offs and for the public coming to watch these matches”, he said. Cricket festivity returns to Lahore after lmost five months and the Gadaffi stadium wears a fresh look to stage two back to back play offs, of the third edition of the Super League here on March 20 and 21. After the successful holding of the, last year’s PSL final in March last, three match ‘Independence Cup’ series between Pakistan and the World XI in September last followed by a T20 game between

Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October at this historic venue, the arena has been given a bridal look to hold the two semi finals of the PSL. Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a good look. Different enclosures have been washed and plastic chairs get their original colour back after dusting. Broken chairs are being replaced with the new ones in various enclosures.

“There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while talking to APP on Monday. “We are just taking care of the minor things and work ,where it is needed and necessary and we are all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner”, he said.

“Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history with these play off at the Gadaffi stadium which is a respected cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and other elite cricket events in the past”, he asserted.—Agencies