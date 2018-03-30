PSL & Pakistan positive image

With the end of PSL season, one avenue of entertainment for Pakistanis has come to an end. With this, the much-needed confidence, or at least semblance thereof, in the state’s security and law-enforcement apparatus has been restored. That we have managed to organise and celebrate last few matches of PSL, including Karachi’s final, in Pakistan without any untoward and unpalatable incident, is in itself a great reason to cherish. Our militancy-ridden and beleaguered society, which has been the victim of bombs and mayhem, rightly deserves more such soothing and pleasurable events which not only provide the opportunity of entertainment to the aggrieved souls but also boost our national image as a peace-loving, resilient and thriving nation.

We cordially commend the efforts of all those who strived hard to make this happen. Such healthy and refreshing activities will surely create a positive image of our country in the comity of nations. Quite unsurprisingly, such image-boosting and pleasure-evoking events inside Pakistan will, at the same time, be a cause of extreme discomfort for those who are eager to see Pakistan perpetually embroiled in turmoil and restlessness.

That the star cricket players belonging to different cricketing nations from across the globe have participated in the event, is also something to be proud of. It shows that the image of Pakistan being an insecure country is fast dispelling. And successful conclusion of such mega events is likely to improve our national image further. We are enthusiastically hopeful that in the months and years ahead, the scourge of extremism and terrorism will be totally wiped out and we will progress by leaps and bounds. We the people of Pakistan firmly envision that the whole of next PSL, not just few of its matches, will be organised in Pakistan.

At the end of PSL, we must realise that there is a profound need to create an environment in the country which can give rise to the sentiments of oneness and patriotism. We must pursue a path that leads us to an integrated, egalitarian, inclusive and peaceful society. Intolerant and virulent tendencies have already wreaked great havoc on our society. We must shrink the effect of their disastrous activities and heighten their anxiety by organising more such events that show our resilience and unity. True prosperity of all Pakistanis lies in promoting peace and harmony and countering the agenda of hate and regression. Long live Pakistan.

SHAKEEL GHOURI

Digri, Mirpurkhas

