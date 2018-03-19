PSL needs auction system to attract better cricketers: Rameez

Sharjah

Cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja believes the Pakistan Super League can attract even better quality players if it adopts an auction-based system rather than the drafts system it currently uses for player induction.

Per the current system, the players who make themselves available are picked as part of draft picks — a system widely used in North American leagues such as the NBA and the NFL.

That system favours league’s worst sides as they are awarded earlier draft picks, which subsequently discourages long winning streaks and ensures a level playing field in the long run.

However, it also means that each team has to stay under a predetermined salary cap set and can’t go over the budget — a restriction that keeps the absolute cream of world cricket away from the league.

The auction system, however, is what its name suggests. A player can earn as much as anyone is willing to pay for him in open auctions — a system the Indian Premier League has been using with great success, although it favours the more affluent and successful franchises.

Raja believes if the PSL adopts the auction system it too can attract cricketers from the top shelf. “I will suggest that we should take it to auction rather than draft.—Agencies