PSL Match 4, Gladiators set 179-run target for Qalandars — Live Stream and Live Score

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League’s fourth match today at the National Stadium Karachi.

Gladiators set a 179-run target for Qalandars.

The match started at 7:00pm. Click here for the live stream and live score.

Qalandars started their PSL campaign with a 4-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta went down against Karachi Kings in the tournament’s opener.

Gladiators will be aiming to fight back against a strong Lahore team. Both the teams have faced each other 10 times with win-loss leveled at 5-each.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faf du Plessis, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Dale Steyn