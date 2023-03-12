The group stage of the thrilling season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will come to an end tonight with a match between the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Both Kings and Qalandars are assured of their fate with the defending champions heading to a qualifier while Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs contention.

With no caution to be taken care of, the neutrals could be in for a spectacular treat ahead of the business end of the competition.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL head-to-head record:

The Kings lead this rivalry 10 games to 6 which is their highest win percentage against any team in PSL.

When and where will the match be played?

The action will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which will also host the remainder of the games this season.

Players to watch:

With their fates in the tournament already sealed, both teams may look to give chances to newer faces in their final game.

For Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim will look to cap off a personally exquisite PSL 8 campaign with another strong showing.

Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir and Qasim Akram will look to make a case to be back next year as well while Mohammad Amir can make his case for an international return one final time with the ball.

Lahore, meanwhile, may choose to rest their key players but if not then their usual suspects will be the ones to keep an eye on.

Abdullah Shafique is due some runs with the bat while Fakahar Zaman has looked great on his day.

Their strength remains their bowling with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan the most lethal trio in PSL.

Form:

Karahi and Lahore are on different trajectories which shows in their positions in the points table.

Karachi has lost 4 of its last five games while Lahore has won 4 in that same span.

But the Kings happen to be one of just two teams who have beaten the Qalandars this season which should give them the confidence to finish things on a high and build for next year.

Where to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.