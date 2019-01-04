PSL in Pakistan

I am a big cricket fan. Like all other cricket fans, I have been hoping for the return of international cricket to Pakistan and as well as PSL. The PSL (Pakistan Super League) cricket matches have given an unprecedented improvement over the last few years’ cricket and put the country under a flashlight.

However, the PSL has managed to delight the excited fans, gladness at matches in the UAE and the most shocking news; among top 10 world’s most popular sports league the highest average attendance is: consider the PSL at 68300 average attendances. Despite these, the only critique is; it is conducted in foreign soil while other leagues are held on the home soil. However, the Chairman of Cricket Board Ehsan Mani has declared that five games of this PSL are going to be held in the own region. So, it is a very good pleasure for us because international players are coming to Pakistan and I request the Government of Pakistan to provide them full security, please.

NOOR BALHSH

Turbat

