PSL in Karachi, Lahore: Tickets on sale

Tickets for the highly anticipated eliminators, qualifiers and the final of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore and Karachi are available at 55 designated TCS Express Centres from today.

The tickets for the eliminator and the qualifier range from Rs500 to Rs3,000, while tickets for the final range from Rs500 to Rs8,000.

Fans can purchase tickets from 27 designated TCS Express Centres in Karachi and 12 centres in Lahore. The tickets are available at these centres countrywide.

Karachi will host the first of its five matches on March 7 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi under lights.

The other four matches will be: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators on March 10, Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 on March 13, Eliminator 2 on March 15 and the final on March 17 at the National Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United on March 9, Lahore Qalandars vs the Sixth team on March 10 and Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) on March 12.—Agencies

