PSL helps long awaited revival of international Pak cricket

Belonging to a known

cricketing family of pre-partition

years the love of game has been part of me from a young age. I keenly followed it from a young age and saw its growth and taking roots in the early 50’s finally becoming part of ICC after few “unofficial” Test matches against first Ceylon (now Srilanka) West Indies, Commonwealth Teams and then MCC “A” led by Nigel Howard, which brought the ultimate reward.

While my own cricketing career was unfortunately cut short by an unexpected health problem I remained actively involved with the game in club, organizational and later during a long stint with both PIA & PCB, as well as a cricketing journalist to cover the game the world over. Since my last stint with the remarkable PCB Chairman Lt. General ® Tauqir Zia, I have remained somewhat detached. He was someone, I thought who did a lot after Air Marshal Nur Khan and later Arif Abbasi had done so much to put cricket on a pedestal when it had to survive even without much financial resources. The whole thing changed after ICC changed the whole game plan with its newly acquired resources to share it equitably with all its members.

But unfortunately PCB had a series of officially deputed Chairmen lacking the proper background and capacity except for perhaps Khalid Mahmud who did not survive long unfortunately Coming to its current state to carry on with his remarkable start, it is for the first time that PCB has found someone to tackle its problems and reviving its fortunes once again. Najam Sethi, whom I have known personally is a highly educated, proactive and ambitious personality, who has through PSL brought about the much needed revival and change. Into the third current session the PSL, has been a great success.

After Dubai,Sharjah and finally to the final at Karachi, PSL, is all set to bring international cricket and cricketers back to Pakistan. Many known and famous cricketers are now reportedly willing and keen to play in Pakistan.So, here is wishing Pakistan cricket and PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, best of luck on his worthy efforts.

