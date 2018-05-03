PSL governing council meeting held

Lahore

A meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council was held here on Wednesday at the National Cricket Academy under the Chairmanship of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board , Najam Aziz Sethi.

All six team franchise owners congratulated PCB Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board on the successful completion of the third edition of Pakistan Super League, said a spokesman of the PCB.

“The members of the Governing Council reviewed various aspects of

PSL 3 in great detail. It was unanimously decided to form committees comprising representatives of PCB and PSL franchises in order to monitor and oversee mutually agreed matters relating to the PSL going forward”, he said.

It was also decided that cricketing representatives of both sides would meet tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss matters related to the cricket affairs of both sides in order to complement each other’s

game development programmes going forward.

The PSL Governing Council comprises the following members, Najam Aziz Sethi, Chairman PCB & Chairman Governing Council, Subhan Ahmad, COO PCB, Badar Manzoor Khan, CFO PCB, Ms. Naila Bhatti, Project Director PSL, Sohaib Sheikh, Senior General Manager Marketing, Salman Naseer, General Manager Legal, Imran Ahmad Khan, Head of Player Acquisition & Management PSL, Ali Naqvi, Islamabad United, Javed Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi, Salman Iqbal, Karachi Kings, Nadeem Omar, Quetta Gladiators, Gohar Ijaz, Multan Sultans and Sameen Rana, Lahore Qalandars.—APP