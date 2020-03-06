PSL goes pink today to raise breast cancer awareness

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to raise awareness for breast cancer during HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi today (March 7).

The match officials, teams, players, and commentators will don pink ribbons during the matchs.The bails on wickets will be coloured pink as part of PCB’s public awareness campaign.

Lahore Qalandars will face off Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, while Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are to play against each other at the Rawalpindi stadium tomorrow.

The digital screens at the Gaddafi and Rawalpindi stadiums will run messages for breast cancer awareness.

“PCB has been supporting the Pink Ribbon cause for breast cancer awareness for the past three years”, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said while talking to APP on Friday.

He further said “It is a humble contribution from the PCB towards raising awareness against cancer and it is our collective responsibility to help the cause as much as possible.”

Wasim said that PCB is committed to its corporate social responsibility of reducing female mortality rate by creating awareness about breast cancer among fans and the public.