PSL franchises unhappy with new T-Ten league

Karachi

Majority of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the support it extended to the newly launched T-Ten Cricket League in Sharjah.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the franchises are of the view that PCB shouldn’t support a product which can directly jeopardize the business potential of PSL.

“We have conveyed this to chairman PCB Najam Sethi previously, and we are planning to do that again,” said an official of a franchise on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that at least three PSL teams are displeased with PCB’s change of mind towards the T-Ten league.

The PCB had earlier made it clear that it will not allow the players for the newly launched league.

It is worth mentioning that the one of the PSL franchise is now among the stakeholders of the T-Ten league, which has also irked some of the other franchises.

Meanwhile, the management of PSL team, Karachi Kings, claim that PSL franchises have no issues with the newly launched T-Ten Cricket League, which will be played in Sharjah next month.

The management of the franchise, who are now also part of the new league, said that their concern was non-involvement of Pakistani stakeholders in the league.

“We didn’t want a league where Pakistani players participate without the involvement of Pakistani owners, now Pakistani owners are there, so we are okay with the league, as are the other franchise,” claimed the official of Karachi Kings.

Sources said that an earlier message conveyed to Najam Sethi also included consent from the Karachi Kings officials.

The request had mentioned the concerns of PSL teams saying that T-Ten league could jeopardize potential sponsors in Dubai.

They had also requested PCB that Pakistani players shouldn’t be allowed to participate in the league.

“It was understood earlier that Pakistani players will not take part in the league and PCB will not support the idea, the sudden change of mind is astonishing,” said another franchise.—Agencies